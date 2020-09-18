Maddie Ziegler drops her third edition for Fabletics

Maddie Ziegler drops third edition for Fabletics

Maddie Ziegler drops third edition for Fabletics

In Irish fashion news, Maddie Ziegler has collaborated with Fabletics for her new fashion collection. This is the third range to drop between the pair with titled “Fabletics x Maddie Ziegler collection.”

As a follow on from her first 2 partnerships with the American on-line sports retailer, Maddie’s new assemble carries a lot of 1980’s influences.

Kate Hudson who is co-founder of Fabletics commented in a media statement that Maddie’s third collaboration with Fabletics offers something different this time around.

Hudson said “Since we first started working together, she (Maddie) has grown so much as an artist. She brings her unique perspective to this collection — it’s a wonderful expression of her style and energy. I am so proud to witness her continuing evolution as a creative talent.”

The new Fabletics x Maddie Ziegler collection fuses dazzling neon tones with neutrals hues which result in a invigorating palette that allows for simple mixing and matching.

In the same media statement, 17-year old Ziegler commented that she needed her new collection to represent all aspects of her life including her dancing, relaxing at home look as well as a glimpse of working out from home look.

Maddie said “I feel most confident in something comfortable, cute, and casual — and that’s exactly how this collection makes me feel.”

The collection itself represents some cool and stylish pieces that include a polished bodysuit as well as recycled fleece joggers that are ideal for workouts and low to medium-impact sports bras.

Maddie’s new fashion range also includes the intricate use of Fabletics own high-tech fabrics including the max-compression PowerHold, contouring SculptKnit which are available for the first time in plus sizes.

The new Fabletics x Maddie Ziegler collection caters from sizes staring at XXS and go up to 4X. Maddie’s third limited edition release for Fabletics is now available on-line at fabletics.com.

Maddie Ziegler drops her third edition for Fabletics