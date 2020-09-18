How to create trendy outfits using wardrobe staples

In an industry that is forever changing, fashion can be overwhelming at times. Especially when you are trying to keep up with the endless trends.

And while we love watching designers create their masterpieces, chances are they do not work well with your everyday wardrobe. They are not easy to style and tend to break the bank.

So, sometimes, it’s good to get back to basics. After all, basic wardrobe pieces are the easiest to style up or down. Unsure how? here at Ladies Fashion Ireland, we will show you how!

White Tank Top

Do not underestimate the power of a white tank top. It will never let you down and is the truest basic there is. There is not one piece of clothing that it doesn’t go with. The ways to style this wardrobe staple are truly endless.

The colour is neutral and works well with everything. Not to mention, it looks great with a tan. It can be worn under any jumper, hoodie or pair with any type of denim imaginable.

Black Crop Top

When it comes to having limited time to pull a look together, a black crop top should be your uniform. It’s a safe option that is versatile and easy to dress up.

You can try pairing it with different denim styles or oversized jackets.

Crew Neck Dress

This may seem a little different but trust us. A crew neck dress really belongs in your wardrobe. It’s a one and done look that is comfortable yet chic when styled right.

The beauty of a crew neck dress lies in its simplicity and minimalism. Dress it up with some dainty sandals, gold hoops and black sunglasses for a very Hailey Bieber off-duty look.

Denim

Denim is that one wardrobe staple that everyone should own. It may take some digging to find the perfect denim jeans for you. But when you do, it’s hard to take them off. The best part of this tried and true staple is that denim comes in all shapes and sizes.

You cannot go wrong with black skinny jeans or vintage high-rise options.

The key to making a great outfit can boil down to basic pieces. And it’s all about how you pair those pieces together. Don’t forget your accessories. From chunky trainers to sunglasses to dainty jewellery, the possibilities are endless.

