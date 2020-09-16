Superdry AW20 fashion collection goes all American

Superdry AW20 fashion collection goes all American

In Irish fashion news, Superdry are reconnecting with their styling based on vintage America fashion, well for the ad campaign anyway!

The UK fashion house which was founded back in 2003 are reengaging their contemporary brand updates with a marketing message focusing on vintage Americana.

Their latest advertising campaign makes a “reconnection with the soul of the brand” following a slowdown and a global drop in sales.

Fronting their new Autumn/Winter 2020 campaign is 22-year British actor Hero Fiennes Tiffin, who you will recognise for his starring role as Hardin Scott in the US drama movie, “After.”

As a follow up sequel, “After We Collided” which is now screening in cinemas across the UK, the London born actor and model is perceived as the new face of of today’s youth generation.

Inspired by Joseph Sterling’s :The Age of Adolescence”, both of Superdry’s AW2020 collections and ad campaign seizes American youth during the late 1950’s and early 1960’s. This was a time of rebel teenage culture across the US.

The collection is concentrated in introducing these designs into 21st century fashion with its cool vintage style fused with rebellious attitude and the energy of youth.

Creative Director of Superdry, Phil Dickinson revealed that this campaign was a first for the London company and hopes it will re-engage Superdry fans with the true soul of the brand.

Dickinson went on to say “We were looking for an icon to embody this relaxed confidence and bring a level of rebellious charm. Today, no one does this better than Hero. We were inspired by the idea of Heroes and Rebels, which kind of feels right and natural for launching this collection.”

Lead model for the campaign Hero Fiennes Tiffin who has worked with other fashion houses like H&M and Dior in the past added: “For me, this was a great partnership and creative project, as this is the kind of style I love to wear anyway. I was once given some very good advice: Make sure you wear the clothes and don’t let the clothes wear you.”

Superdry AW20 fashion collection goes all American