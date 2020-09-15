Bella Hadid & Hailey Bieber front new Versace Ad campaign

In Irish fashion news, fashion models Hailey Baldwin-Bieber and Bella Hadid have partnered to front a new advertising campaign for Versace.

As two of the most recognised models trending in the world of fashion today, the pair flew to Italy for the recent photo shot that took place on the island of Cavallo.

Bieber is no stranger to working with the Italian fashion label. In the past the 23-year old model (who is married to music heartthrob Justin Bieber) has a long association with Versace who has appeared in some of their high-profile fashion campaigns

It’s a similar situation for Bella, who is the younger sister to Gig Hadid. The 23-year old appeared in this year’s Kith x Versace fashion range.

For this new Versace campaign, the due can be seen relaxing in the Mediterranean sun on cloaked in fine prints, fluent colours, and gold chains.

In one of the images, Hadid is photographed relaxing wearing an all in one pale blue with black and cold print swimsuit holding a Versace magazine with fashion icon Donatella Versace on the cover. Next to Bella is Hailey Bieber wearing a 2-piece bikini with the sea and rocks from the Mediterranean in the background.

Imagery was snapped by photographer Harley Weir who has worked on previous ad campaigns for other fashion labels including Balenciaga, Céline, Stella McCartney and Jacquemus.

Incidentally, both Hailey and Bella are the faces of Versace’s women’s fragrances Dylan Turquoise and Dylan Blue.

Versace which was founded in Milan back in 1978 Gianni Versace are renowned for their high- quality luxury Italian-made ready-to-wear and leather accessories. Since the death 0f Gianni who was murdered at his Miami beach house on 15th July 1997, his sister Donatella Versace maintained the family tradition as staying on as Creative Director after the sale of the brand to Michael Kors Limited in 2018.

