Agent Provocateur celebrate women of 2020

In Irish fashion news, Agent Provocateur have unveiled their marketing campaign that captures the beauty of women of 2020.

The British lingerie brand is have pulled together 5 women from various backgrounds and included them as part of their new marketing campaign celebrating each of their own individual looks and lifestyles.

Agent Provocateur charged leading British photographer Charlotte Wales with the task of capturing everything that is wonderful about the women of 2020.

Wales who has a vast amount of experience in leading major fashion campaigns has already worked with some of the biggest labels in the industry including Hermes, Chloe, Celine, Chanel and Louis Vuitton.

The campaign itself explores how the women of 2020 will be remembered, by highlight the many different facets of modern womanhood.

Females included in this new advertising campaign include women who defy stereotypes in their own style.

The line-up includes English food writer and chef Gizzi Erskine. She played a pivotal role in teaching people the master of fast food cooking at home during the Covid-19 lockdown. Also included in this campaign is UK rap artist Diana de Brito (AKA) IAMDDB

Other women to feature this new campaign for Agent Provocateur include UK fashion model Motorcycle influencer Dominika Grnova, Model Jasmine Asia as well as yoga instructor, actor and director Breanna Box.

In recent years the British ladies lingerie brand have explored various ways to connect with the women of today. Campaigns to date include lots of recognisable celebrity names such as the beautiful Kate Moss and Aussie actress and singer Kylie Minogue.

Agent Provocateur was founded back in 1994 by Joseph Corré and Serena Rees. Today their ladies lingerie ranges are sold globally and a favourite of lots celebrities.

Creative Director for the new Agent Provocateur campaign, Sarah Shotton explains “We wanted to hero the Agent Provocateur in every woman – all women have AP in them – it brings out their fierce femininity, and we certainly found it in these five incredible women. Each of them is individually outstanding in their chosen fields.”

Check out their new exciting lingerie ranges at www. agentprovocateur.com.

