Men’s fashion risks every guy should consider

They say there is nothing better than a well-dressed man. But what about one that is not afraid to take a risk with his style?

Wearing the same thing time over and over again can get boring. The only way to reach your full fashion potential is to be fearless. Sure, you may commit a fashion ‘mistake’ but who cares?

If you want to get out of your comfort zone, here we show you some fashion risks you can take.

Colour Blocking

Most men want to experiment with colours but many feel like they can’t. Which can make colour blocking a challenge. Colour blocking uses two or more solid colours in a single look. Sometimes mixing up warm, cool and neutral shades.

Here is where the colour wheel from art class comes in handy. You can take neutral shades and blend them with warm or cool tones to balance your look. Or take a bolder approach by blending contrasting shades.

Do not be afraid to mix clashing colours but steer clear of wearing more than three at a time.

White Suit

Okay. There is a way to rock a white suit without looking like Colonel Sanders or anyone on the set of Miami Vice. Believe it or not, it is a devilish look that is criminally underrated.

Although summer may be coming to an end, a white suit is the season’s equivalent of a grey or navy one. And as usual, the suit must be well fitted.

After that, you are free to experiment. For a dressed-down occasion, you can swap a shirt for a simple tee. You can wear it with a gingham shirt for a more formal occasion. Or wear the jacket and trousers separately.

Two-Tone Shoes

Two tone shoes are a great choice for those of you who want to step up their formalwear. Wearing these classic shoes will add a touch of retro to a modern suit. So it’s best to avoid wearing one that too vintage unless you want to look like you are wearing a costume.

Colourful Socks

Socks are a simple accessory that can have a big impact on your outfit. They are also one of the most inexpensive ways to jazz up your look. Block colours are the easiest way to start experimenting. Pick out accent colours in your outfit and match your socks accordingly.

For the slightly more adventurous man, don’t be afraid to rock a print or pattern. Just remember not to match the pattern that is already in the rest of your look. In other words, if you are wearing an argyle cardigan, save your argyle socks for another day. Check out the brand Happy Socks.

Watch Outside Your Cuff

We understand that this one will be controversial. And it goes against everything that you’ve been told about wearing a watch with a suit. But hear us out.

On one hand, wearing your watch on the outside of your cuff is bold and looks innovative. On the other, it’s simply a practical choice. If your watch is on the outside, you do not have to worry about it being too big to fit underneath your cuff. And you won’t have to lift your cuff to be able to tell the time.

Besides, why would you want to hide away a beautifully made timepiece under layers of clothing?

Wearing A Hat

So the humble hat has become increasingly popular in recent years. And while the classic fedora has taken some flak, well-dressed men are not afraid to wear one. Thanks to shows like Peaky Blinders, hats are officially back. And men seem to understand that they can look cool. But in order to rock one, it’s handy to know your face shape. And get one that also works with your hairstyle.

While the hat is an original accent, remember that it completes your look and doesn’t make it. it you find that your hat is wearing you, something need to change.

