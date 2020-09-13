Kappa and Juicy Couture unveil Sofia Richie collection

In Irish fashion news, Kappa has teamed up Juicy Couture and Sofia Richie for her new fashion capsule.

Italian fashion house Kappa who are renowned for their stylish ladies sportswear designs have partnered with Californian casualwear and dress clothing brand Juicy Couture to release a capsule with Sofia Richie.

As part of Juicy Couture’s 25th anniversary the trio have dropped an athleisurewear collection that includes a selection of tracksuits, tube tops, belted bum bags.

Each item comes with the Kappa Omini logo which depicts a man and woman sitting back-to-back to the Juicy Couture initials – J and C – across the classic Kappa Banda running along the arms and legs of the tracksuit.

Sofie Richie is the Goddaughter of Michael Jackson

Sofia Richie who is singer of legendary music artist Lionel Riche is delighted with her new capsule. In a media statement celebrating the launch, the 22-year old model explains she is excited to join the Kappa x Juicy family!

Richie said “ Kappa and Juicy are synonymous with sport and style and the collection does an amazing job paying tribute to such a fun time in fashion and pop culture,”

Sofia who is no stranger to the world of fashion has previously collaborated with French fashion house, Chanel as well as the Italian fashion label Dolce & Gabbana.

The designer has also partnered with American clothing labels Tommy Hilfiger and Michael Kors for other campaigns.

Kappa was founded in Turin back in 1978

This Kappa/Juicy/Sofia collab will be launched in France on October 1, with an exclusive corner inside Galeries Lafayette Champs-Elysées.

Talking about the new collection, Kappa’s Vice President Lorenzo Boglione said “The Kappa track suit has been an instantly recognizable icon over the last 50 years through the sponsorships of renowned soccer teams like Barcelona FC and the US athletics teams. One might consider our track suits with the iconic Banda logo tape as the original athleisurewear. A special collaboration with Juicy Couture and the classic feminine velour track suit felt like an instinctive fit,”

The new marketing campaign for the collection was shot and photographed by Californian photographer Amber Asaly at a chateau in Los Angeles.

Natasha Fishman who represents Juicy Couture said “Juicy Couture is one of the most beloved and memorable brands in fashion, and so many people have such a strong emotional connection to it,”

Established back in Los Angeles in 1997, Juicy Couture operates over 60 stores along with an international sales network.

