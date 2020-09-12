Levi’s and LEGO collaborate for new fashion range

In Irish fashion news, denim company Levi’s known worldwide for their denim jeans have teamed up with LEGO for a new clothing line.

LEGO who are best recognised for the manufacture of their interlocking plastic bricks will release a line of clothing featuring an exclusive customisable LEGO baseplate.

As a first, this collaboration will include the first-ever flexible LEGO baseplate where customers are able to create their own customised designs using LEGO Dots.

LEGO was founded in Denmark in 1932

These are Sewn directly on the garment where customers can use the mosaic-like tiles to connect onto the baseplate.

The baseplate will come as a customisable patch on Levi’s vintage stonewash Trucker Jacket, Dad Crop Trucker Jacket, 501 ’93 Straight Jeans. The collection also includes a unique design of hoodies, crewneck sweatshirts, and other accessories.

Levi Strauss & Co. who were founded back in California in 1853 are probably the most popular brand of denim in the world today

In a media statement released by Chief Product Officer for Levi Strauss & Co, Karyn Hillman pointed out that this new collaboration between Levi’s and LEGO is all about fun and celebrating self-expression, creativity and nostalgia.

Over 450 million pairs of Jeans are sold in the US every year

Hillman said: “It’s Levi’s and the LEGO Group coming together to co-create something really special and new, but undeniably familiar. With the customisable baseplates, Levi’s is now literally a new blank canvas for LEGO play.”

Senior Vice President and Head of Product and Marketing Development at LEGO Group Lena Dixen, also added that there is a lot of passion and energy in this partnership with two iconic brands working together on a project that is inspiring in a way that will innovate the LEGO brand experience.“

A selection of graphic tees will also be included as part of the new fashion collection. These will feature unique co-branded graphics. The Levi’s standard leather patch has also been converted to a flexible red LEGO patch.

