How to pick the right primer for your skin type

A good base if the beginning of any makeup look that you do. and while a good skincare routine will work wonders when it comes to makeup application, sometimes your skin needs a little help.

And that’s where primers come in. These makeup products have come a long way and they come in a wide range of formulas. But how do you know which one to use? Keep reading here at Makeup & Beauty Tips Ireland to find out.

What Does Primer Do

Primers act as a sort of insurance for your makeup. Although some promise to do different things – concealing, prepping – their main role is to help keep your makeup on your skin for longer. They will also give you that flawless finish you want when wearing makeup.

Any fading or blotching that usually occurs throughout the day can be prevent by using a primer before applying makeup. And better yet, many formulas nowadays come with added SPF to protect your skin from the sun.

Don’t Skip Your Eyes

Now your skin looks flawless, what about your eye makeup? There is no point in spending hours perfecting that smoky eye if it won’t stay put. Eye primer is quick and easy to apply and will make a difference to your overall makeup.

What Is Eye Primer?

In a nutshell, it’s like face primer, but for your eyelids – the name is pretty self-explanatory. It can make your shadows and liner apply easier and last longer. It also helps to enhance the colours of your eye shadows and make them brighter.

Why You Need It

A primer will absorb excess oil that can make your shadow crease throughout the day. Without using a primer, your shadows can look uneven or patchy. And the pigment can disappear after a few hours.

To apply your eye primer, do it after you apply your face moisturiser and eye creams. You can use a flat brush or your fingertips. The layer should be thin so that it absorbs quickly. Use tapping motions to blend it onto your eyelid. Start at the base of your lashes and work up towards your brows. Wait a minute for it to dry and then apply your shadows.

Types Of Face Primers

Blurring

Blurring primers use light reflection technology to create a soft-focus effect that will airbrush your skin. This will make it look flawless.

Colour Correcting

Okay, so we have talked about colour correcting before. A colour correcting primer is typically used before applying any makeup to hide your skin issues, like redness or hyperpigmentation.

Anti-Ageing

Primers that are anti-ageing protect and repair your skin. They often come with added SPF to protect against sun damage and have skin-healthy ingredients.

Illuminating

If you want your makeup to look like skin, use a luminating primer. Apply them all over your skin or just the high points to bring some dimension to your face.

If you are having a good skin day and don’t feel like foundation, you can still use this primer to brighten up your skin.

Pore Minimising

If you are sick of your pores dominating your face, get yourself a pore minimising primer. As the name suggests, they fill in your pores to make them less noticeable. And they come with the added bonus of mattifying the skin to make it less oily.

Mattifying

For those of you with oily skin, you need to use a mattifying primer. It will absorb any excess oil and give your skin a blurred, filter appearance.

Hydrating

Having dry skin can make wearing foundation a bit of a challenge. It can settle into your dry areas and highlight flaky skin. This is where a hydrating primer can come in handy. It will give your skin a much-needed boost of hydrating while minimising the appearance of dry skin.

