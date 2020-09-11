Ways to make leggings look stylish this Autumn 2020

Ways to make leggings look stylish this Autumn 2020

If there is one fashion trend to come back over and over again, it’s leggings. Take a look on any social media site and you are bound to see leggings aplenty.

And we are here to make the case that leggings can look stylish no matter where you wear them. they are versatile, easy to work with and look good on everyone.

Here at Ladies fashion Ireland, we show you how to turn even the most basic of leggings into a chic outfit.

Go Leather

Sometimes you don’t want to wear boring cotton leggings. So why not switch things up with a leather pair? They can be the basis for any polished look and work well with other pieces in your wardrobe. A camel coat, cable knit jumper and animal print pumps complete your stylish ensemble.

Wear A Puffer Coat

A puffer coat and heels can make for a killer look. A trendy coat with faux fur details and your stilettos will make your black leggings look chic on cold days.

Throw On A Dress

Leggings are the ideal fashion piece to wear in between seasons. Simply start with black leggings, throw on a tunic in an emerald green and attach a skinny belt at the waist. Add in a pair of comfortable ankle boots and your favourite bag.

It’s a chic and fashionable look that is perfect for brunch with the girls or a day trip into town.

Date Night

Who says you can’t wear leggings for date night? A satin silk sleeveless top is the perfect thing to wear with your black leggings on a date. Or just a night out with your girls. Depending on how you want to finish the look off, you cannot go wrong with a pair of black boots and a clutch bag.

Wear A Print

If you want to look completely chic and fashion forward, get yourself a pair of printed leggings. Colourful printed leggings will look instantly stylish when paired with a long, flowing coat in an almost matching print.

You will be sure to catch the attention of everyone in this outstanding ensemble.

Ways to make leggings look stylish this Autumn 2020