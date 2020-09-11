Lourdes Leon leads Adidas by Stella McCartney Campaign

In Irish fashion news, model and environmentalist Lourdes Leon has been chosen to spearhead Stella McCartney’s new collaboration with Adidas.

Stella’s new winter campaign with the German sportswear company sees Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon front this advertising campaign that highlights 2 of Stella McCartney’s latest collection for her Adidas by Stella McCartney lines.

23-year-old Lourdes who is known for her strong feminist views is also a keen advocate for environmental causes. Stella put the American born star in charge of choreographic element in co-directing her new promotional campaign.

The ad campaign itself promotes Stella’s 2 new releases that include her Workout Wardrobe and Winter Capsule collections.

Promotional imagery sees a number of new generation millennials snapped in matching attire s and matching shoes from McCartney’s collections.

Leon partnered with New York based director Anna Pollack for the promotional shoot. Bronx born artist Uzumaki Cepeda along with dancer Lynnette Paz, Anysia Kym Batts and performance artists Oumou Traore and Henry Chesley are all featured in this campaign.

Taking about her new role in working with Stella McCartney, Leon, commented: “My generation is sensitive to the needs of each other and the planet, and the state of the world affects us.

“I have known Stella all of my life and trust her sustainable vision for this versatile new performance collection with Adidas.”

“It’s great because, for the campaign, Anna and I had the freedom to create something that reflects that authenticity, working with a collective of friends who support us and share our values – dancing and moving in harmony in the wild wetlands just outside of New York City.”

The new Stella McCartney collection consists of her workout wardrobe and Winter Capsule. The Workout Wardrobe was launched last month in August with items designed for her 3 different workout intensities,

Stella’s Winter capsule includes weather-resistant outerwear and seasonal fashion pieces that will for release on Thursday 17th September and will be available at Stellamccartney.com.

