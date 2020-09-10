PrettyLittleThing looking future designers of fashion

In Irish fashion news, UK fashion house, PrettyLittleThing are on the look-out for budding new fashion designers.

The Manchester based fast fashion retailer have launched a new competition in the hope of finding new fashion talent to design clothes for them.

The competition are asking their 12.5 million Instagram followers “are you the future of fashion”?

In a clever initiative launched by PrettyLittleThing, the competition itself gives talented fashion designers the chance design their own exclusive fashion collection for the retailer.

Talking to Instagram PrettyLittleThing posted : “Wanna design for PrettyLittleThing? Now you could! PrettyLittleThing are looking for any wannabe designers to become part of fashion’s future.”

PrettyLittleThing which was founded back in 2012 is owned by the Boohoo Group. They operates across the whole of the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland as well as UK, American, Australia and France

New budding fashion designers get the opportunity to enter this prize winning competition with the winner being asked to design a 5-10 piece capsule that will sold on their PrettyLittleThing website.

PLT are asking all contestants to create “commercial designs” that are “seasonally relevant.” The winner will see their capsule showcased for a February 2021 launch.

According to PrettyLittleThing, the idea behind their fashion competition is to promote and encourage the next generation of young creatives to “use their voice through design and giving them the platform to showcase their talent”.

Contestant hopefuls have until have until 27th September to submit their designs. A judge of fashion experts will be appointed by PrettyLittleThing to consider each application with celebrity stylist’s Zack Tate and Jamie McFarland selecting the winner.

PLT will then announce the winner on The winner will be announced on Wednesday 30th September with the chosen designs being sent to production mid-October.

On the 1st February 2021, PrettyLittleThing will unveil the winners capsule which will be available to purchase on the e-commerce website and apps.

