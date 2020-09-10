Beauty tips on how to achieve strong and healthy nails

Strong and healthy nails are an indicator of overall health. However, sometimes our nails are not as strong as we would like them to be.

But the good news is that there are lifestyle changes we can make to help overcome brittle and weak nails.Here at Makeup & Beauty Tips Ireland, we will show you how.

Take A Biotin Supplement

Biotin can help to strengthen your hair and nails. It also helps your nervous system to function properly. But because it is water-soluble, it is not stored by the body, so you need to ensure you consume it daily.

You can try to take a supplement but if you do go down this road, it’s best to talk to your doctor beforehand.

Minimise Water Exposure

Soaking your nails in water can cause them to become brittle. So to counteract this, try to wear gloves when washing dishes and keep hands out of the water when taking a bath.

Keep Hydrated

Drinking enough water is important for your overall health, and nail health is no exception. Without the right moisture levels, your nails can become brittle and weak.

Getting enough water can help them be strong and healthy.

Look After Your Diet

Make sure you eat a varied and healthy diet to ensure you get the right vitamins and minerals. A diet that is deficient in certain nutrients can affect your entire body – not just your nails.

Be Weary Of Products

Many nail polish removers contain harsh ingredients that can weaken your nail overtime. Look for non-toxic formulas of nail polish as well as acetone-free polish remover.

Avoid Gel Or Acrylic If Possible

Okay, we all love getting our nails done. But frequently getting acrylic or gel nails can cause your nails to peel, thus weakening them. if you must get them done, try not to do it continuously.

Give Your Nails A Break

Along the lines of the previous point, it’s a good thing to give your nails a break every now and then. While nail polish looks great, your nails need to breath. Constant use of polish, even non-toxic ones, can weaken your nails.

Try to go polish free for a week and don’t forget to use moisturiser.

Use A Hand Cream

Between using nail polish remover and hand sanitiser, it’s no wonder our nails can become dry and brittle. If you are removing nail polish, try to use an acetone free formula and use a hand cream afterwards.

And, because we are using more sanitiser nowadays, try not to get any on your nails. The alcohol can dry them out and make them weak.

Take A Look At Your Shampoo

If you are using shampoo that is formulated for oily hair – one that aims to strip hair of oils – it could be drying out your nails as well. Try changing your shampoo to a gentler one and see if you notice the difference.

It’s important to note that if you do change shampoo to a different formula, give your hair time to adjust. To compensate for the change of product, your hair could actually product more oil, making you think that your hair is greasy.

