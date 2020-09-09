Boux Avenue unveil their This is Us activewear collection

In Irish fashion news, Boux Avenue have just launched their fashion activewear collection. The collection titled “This is Us” is part of the Autumn release which is hoping to empower their followers to fuse their workout collection into their daily fashion wear.

Boux Avenue which was founded in London back in 2011 by Dragons Den judge and business entrepreneur Theo Paphitis are normally renowned for their high quality lingerie.

As part of their expansion into other areas of fashion, Boux Avenue’s new activewear range is yet another part of their of their plans to service their customers with high quality fashionable goods.

The British fashion label ensures that all their products are designed in the UK with promotional material for their “This is Us” campaign carried out on the streets of East London.

Boux Avenue enlisted the help of One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson sister Lottie Tomlinson as well as Love Island’s Joanna Chimonides and fitness promoters, Ama Peters and Simone Charles to promote the campaign.

Since the COVID-19 lockdown, the likes of gym and activewear are the most sort after types of fashion apparel due to more people working from home. Boux Avenue along with other fashion labels are now seizing the opportunity to capitalise on this are of grown in the fashion sector. Since March of this year, demand for activewear from consumers has increased by over 20%

Hind Palmer who is the Marketing Director for Boux Avenue is excited about the launch of their new activewear range. In a media statement, celebrating the launch of “This is Us” Palmer said” We know that our customers need activewear that can be easily incorporated into their busy lifestyles. It’s all about empowering yourself to define your own workout routine – not to let yourself be defined by the workout.”

The Boux Avenue AW20 Sport collection includes high performance textured crop tops and leggings.

Back in July, Boux Avenue debuted their un-retouched lingerie campaign that celebrated bodies of different shapes and sizes. This was done so all women can embrace and be proud of their own body shape and size.

You can view the new affordable “This is Us” collection from Boux Sport at www.bouxavenue.com.

