New Our Stella McCartney Shared sustainable capsule

New Our Stella McCartney Shared sustainable capsule

In Irish Sustainable Fashion News Ireland, fashion designer, Stella McCartney has unveiled her new ‘Our Stella McCartney Shared’ campaign as part of her new sustainable fashion collection.

The British designer’s range includes a selection of sustainable unisex puffer jackets which she hopes will inspire young people to express “individuality, diversity, and positivity in the face of climate change and social revolution”.

In a media statement released by McCartney she points out that her brand is staying true to their commitment to sustainability.

Pieces from Stella’s new range also include jersey style t-shirts along with sustainable sweatshirts that are constructed using 100% organic cotton.

Stella launched her fashion label in 2001

The manufacturing process in making these garments also sees a 70% reduction in usage of water than traditional cotton products which also excludes any harmful toxic chemicals or pesticides in their construction.

This new sustainable fashion range also uses recycled polyester in the making of the parkas jackets. This help reduce the use of virgin petroleum-based materials in the products.

Stella’s new hip streetwear range includes a stylish tote bag, shirts, sweaters, trousers, trench coats, puffer jackets that are featherless and cruelty-free.

This comes in the wake of the 48-year fashion designer releasing her limited edition clothing line that is constructed using the leftover material from previous campaigns.

McCartney who is one of the leading environmental conscious fashion designers of today is renowned world-wide for her environmentally conscious fashion clothing designs.

Stella McCartney designed Meghan Markle”s wedding reception dress

How, this the first time Stella has constructed pieces using waste from her previous collections.

There are 90 pieces in total and each item contains a note thanking the buyer for making the choice to buy a sustainable piece of clothing.

Talking about her collection, Stella said : “I think in order to have sustainability in fashion, you need to think in advance.

“You need to think about everything in a circular way and in its entirety and at the end of the day a lot of it is about waste, you know, ‘Waste not, want not, do unto the planet as you would have them do unto you’. “We have to stop and consider the waste, it’s spiraled out of control.”

Her new recycled fashion line comes at a time when she believes it is more important now to “scream and shout” about sustainability.

McCartney concluded: “Challenging and questioning things has been drilled into me since I was a kid.

“Over the years I have sat back, quietly working on my sustainability projects in the background. But now, more than ever, there is an urgency for change. If we have to scream and shout to achieve it, then we need to do that to drive action.”

You can view all of Stella McCartney’s exciting new collection at www.stellamccartney.com

New Our Stella McCartney Shared sustainable capsule