Fashion ideas to styling ladies short jackets

Fashion ideas to styling ladies short jackets

A short jacket design is something all women should have in their wardrobe. They look chic as well as classy and are perfect for summer laying. Short finishes means they can be worn as dress me up or down fashion during the summer/autumn months. We take a look at a few good reasons why every woman should own one this season.

The benefits of a short jacket

The great thing about the short jacket design is its versatility in completing any outfit look. Available in so many great designs and fabrics means they can become a girl’s best friend. From classic designs like the Chanel collarless jacket to the high neckline collar finish, they are simply fab.

Most short jackets can be worn for casual dress and fused with most items in your wardrobe. It can be dressed up and worn with a stylish skirt or dress for dressier occasions. The main thing to remember when choosing any short jacket is to get the fit and size right.

The advantages of short jacket

They can be a true statement piece of fashion when styled correctly

The short jacket makes for perfect summer layering

They are fab for women who don’t have a defined waistline

A fitted short jacket can elongate the look of your torso given it’s short length

The short jacket can be paired with most things in your closet. Use it for dress up or down occasions.

They are super mobile. This means you can easily carry it on your arm or in your bag when the temperatures rise.

Short jacket designs that can work for you

The Chanel short jacket design

This classic is one made famous in ladies short jacket designs. First invented back in 1954 by Coco Chanel, it is definitely the most chicest.

As a hybrid between a cardigan and jacket, this design usually comes in tweed. It is a classic look designed for smart casual wear.

Today you don’t have to pay Chanel prices for this fashion favourite with many fashion houses replicating its wonderful design at much cheaper prices.

The main benefits about this beauty is that is can be paired with jeans, skirt or ladies dress. The outcome is always going to be smart and effective

The short denim jacket affect

This is for those ladies who want to take a more relaxed approach to their fashion finish. As a another true classic look, the short ladies denim jacket is ideal as summer/Autumn wear fashion. It’s versatility means it fuses effortlessly with skirts, jeans, cropped pants and denim shorts.

Colour contrasting is important here. Experiment with bright coloured ladies tops , tees and shirts. It’s also a great way to wear your short denim jacket with a trendy handbag.

Colour block cropped short jacket

This finish is great for those of your ladies who want a more uniformed finish with the hassle of a longer length blazer type coat. The key here is to colour block your jacket in nice neutral colours.

Ensure it has a fitted type finish. Pair with ladies skinny jeans and tee for that smart casual look. In the evening fuse with a midi dress or skirt and pair of heels for the perfect finish.

The short cropped blazer

This look is more formal where your ladies blazer lands slightly before the waist and lands on the hips. As a more formal look, its perfect for a dress up occasion or work place attire.

Pair with trousers as this makes for a perfect marriage that can be completed with kitten heels or high sling backs. A neutral ladies blazer can go with so many different outfits.

The cropped faux leather jacket look

For any lady who wants to put the “rock into chick” this jacket is a true wild girl fashion statement. It’s a great chance to experiment with different shades of black or blue distressed denim. Even leather trousers can add a classic touch to your rock girl finish.

Fashion ideas to styling ladies short jackets