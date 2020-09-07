Unique ways to style your combat boots for autumn 2020

When you think of combat boots, you may picture military troops or angry punk rockers. And years ago, you would never have stepped foot in the office wearing this chunky shoe.

However, times have changed. Not only can combat boots transform your look, they are easy to style and can actually look good. Keep reading here at Teenage Fashion Ireland to find out how you can style yours this autumn.

Red Knit

Give your black boots a college student twist with a button miniskirt and red jumper. To offset the boots chunky shape, make sure to wear an oversized knit. A statement handbag will polish off your look nicely.

Classic Peacoat

Yes. Combat boots can look intimidating and harsh. However, with the right style tricks, you can tone them down and polish them up. A cashmere knit and boyfriend jeans can be a stylish outfit on its own. But throw on a black peacoat on top and you completely transform your outfit.

This ensemble is the ideal way to avoid giving off any full-on punk vibes from your boots.

Tie Dye

Be honest. How many of you have jumped on the tie-dye bandwagon since lockdown? It’s the one trend that has been all over our Insta feeds lately. Tie dye is set to be one of the biggest trends to come out of this year and we can see why. It’s fun. You can get creative with different colours and patterns. And it’s surprisingly easy to style.

You can pair a graphic sweatshirt with stone wash jeans and your boots. Throw on a pair of retro sunglasses and you’re done.

Take It Back To The 90s

Take your fashion cue from the 90s and pair your no-nonsense platform combat boots with your favourite silk slip dress. It’s a simple yet chic look. And you don’t have to spend too much time creating an outfit to put together.

Just throw on your slip dress. Grab your boots and leather jacket and you’re ready to head out the door.

LBD

We are big believers in people having at least one classic little black dress in their wardrobe. It’s cute, flirty and there are endless ways to style it.

So why not up the ante of your utilitarian outfit by pairing your black combat boots with a little black dress? To keep your legs warm in the autumn breezy weather, you can finish the look off with some tights. And if an all-black outfit is not your style, use your coat to add a pop of colour. Or keep things classy with a camel overcoat.

