Ted Baker unveil their new AW2020 campaign

In Irish Fashion News, fashion house, Ted Baker has released their new Autumn / Winter 2020 brand campaign The luxury British fashion brand’s new collection incorporates their new men and women collections for the season ahead.

The collection itself focuses on fusing the “out-of-the-ordinary” with contemporary eccentric designs. Available on-line and in store the new collections includes silhouettes that are recognisably less structured and relaxed than previous collections that showcase a more flunky and youthful way to dress.

The campaign itself was styled by Victoria Young who and shot by Lauretta Suter. The new Ted Baker campaign takes on an amusing way to styling by fusing imaginative imagery with props to highlight all that is good about this new collection.

Like most fashion retailers, Ted Baker which was founded by Ray Kelvin back in 1988, have experienced a drop in sales across the board in recent months due the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently, Baker reported a drop in 50% in sales during the height of the COVID outbreak. However, the company which has been recently overhauled in recent weeks now believe they are in a good place now due to their brand’s transformation plan.

They have imposed cutting costs measures which they hope will yield greater margins on sales. They have also taken steps to reducing their supplier base from 150 to 100 suppliers for their forthcoming Spring Summer 2021 collection.

The new AW20 collection for men focuses on layering which uses luxe fabrics that include brushed flannel and suede. For the ladies collection, soft midi hemlines balance with chunky biker boots for more contemporary fittings.

Talking about the new Ted Baker AW20 collection their Chief Customer Officer Jennifer Roebuck said in a media statement “Our curiosity extends beyond model imagery.”

“We’ll apply this mindset to everything we do as we encourage dialogue and get people talking. Furthermore, we’ll use this campaign as an opportunity to challenge and inspire the brand and its customers to Stay Curious and remain out-of-the-ordinary.”

The new Ted Baker AW20 collection is available to but in-store now or on-line at www.tedbaker.com

