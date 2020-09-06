Mabel designs items for new H&M & Kangol fashion collection

Mabel designs items for new H&M & Kangol fashion collection

In Irish Fashion News, singer Mabel has been chosen to front H&M’s latest campaign as part of their collaboration with Kangol.

Mabel Alabama-Pearl McVey (AKA) Mabel is fronting the latest the new collaborative campaign between the Swedish high street store and British fashion house, Kangol.

24-year-old Mabel partnered with H&M to show off their latest sportswear range with Kangol who are infamous for their range of fashion accessories.

The new collection includes a collection of 90’s inspired hats and fashion clothing.

Mable is the daughter of 90’s hit singer Neneh Cherry

The Spanish born, British singer actually took part in the design process with the singer co-creating 2 pieces from the range which includes a streetwear inspired slip dress along with a pair of joggers which carry the Kangol logo.

Other items which make up the collection range from H&M & Kangol include hooded jackets as well as long puffer coats, over-sized cardigans and cropped roll neck sweaters along with logo T-shirts.

Talking about her new venture with the two worldwide fashion houses, Mabel said she wanted to make something comfy but still wearable that can be either dressed up or down. She said the collection is important to her as it caters for people like her who are always on the go.

Chatting to British fashion bible, Vogue, she told them “I’m dressing simpler. I’ve been wearing some oversized items, like in the Kangol collection, there’s really good oversized knits, and leggings and slides. I’ve just been wearing slides and keeping it very chilled.”

Kangol were founded back in 1938

“A lot of the time, I will just get up and dress according to my mood. My best friend Simone Beyene is also my stylist. Our styling relationship is so fun and easy because I’ve known her since I was 10.”

“We’re not afraid to try things and she’s also not afraid to tell me if something’s terrible, and vice versa, I’m not afraid to say this doesn’t feel like me. But that happens very rarely because we know each other so well.”

Head of H&M’s design, Emily Bjorkeheim, quoted that Mabel was the ideal person to front this 90’s streetwear fashion inspired campaign.

Emily said in a media statement that “Kangol x H&M featuring Mabel is a dream collaboration for the team at H&M. It unites an iconic streetwear brand with one of the most authentic and genuine young music artists around.

“It’s about that 90’s streetwear attitude updated for today, a style that Mabel has made her own. There are so many hits, from the famous bucket hat, to the slim midi dress and autumn’s hero piece, the puffer jacket.”

Mabel designs items for new H&M & Kangol fashion collection