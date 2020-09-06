How a black t-shirt can be a ladies style super weapon

There are some items in our wardrobes that are staples that we cannot live without. And among them is the humble black t-shirt.

It’s simple. Effortless. Versatile. And easy to style.

If you know how. But for something so simple, it sure confuses a lot of people when it comes to styling.

Here’ at Ladies Fashion Ireland we show you why you need to own a black t-shirt and how it’s one of the most important items in your wardrobe.

Ideal For Unstable Weather

A lot of us have trouble dressing for the weather as it changes so frequently. But thankfully, you don’t have to put too much effort into your look when wearing a black t-shirt. You can wear one with a long coat or jacket to keep away the cold.

And when it gets a bit warmer, you can just slip off the jacket to cool down.

Formal Outfits

So you may not think of a black t-shirt as being a piece that can look formal. And we don’t blame you. But hear us out. There are some styling tricks that will take your basic black t-shirt into a great smart-casual look. Team it up with a pair of black boots and leather trousers for the ultimate all-black outfit.

Or pair it with one of the biggest trends of this year, the oversized blazer. This is something you can use to bring some print or pattern into your look. And don’t be nervous about playing around with textures and different fabrics.

Pairs Well With Any Trousers

The beauty of a basic black t-shirt is that it’s…basic. It’s the perfect backdrop to creating a powerful and stylish look. You can go classic with your t-shirt and a pair of jeans. Or, if denim is not your thing, there are plenty of other style options that work just as well.

You can pair your tee with some leather trousers. But cargo pants and loose-fitting trousers work just as well. Particularly if worn with a black graphic t-shirt.

Other Colours

One of the best things about wearing black is that it pairs well with just about every colour you can think of. However, there are certain shades that will make your outfit stand out and be special.

Stick to yellow, olive green, brown and red. But don’t be afraid to wear softer colours too. Pastels like rose can work perfectly with black to help lift the colour and brighten your entire look.

