The pros and cons of wearing a sleep mask

When it comes to everything beauty, we are blessed and cursed to be alive at this time. Never has there been more products available to us.

And many of us have no problem investing in things that potentially could make our beauty routine better. But is one of those things a sleep mask? Sure, they can be a great ally when it comes looking well rested. But are they all they are cracked up to be? Here at Makeup & Beauty Tips Ireland we show you the pros and cons of using a sleep mask.

Con: Bad Mask Equals Bad Result

Deciding to buy a beauty product – any product – can be confusing. Especially with the sheer volume available nowadays.

It true that overpriced items are not worth what they cost. Sometimes they can be worse than the cheaper option. However, when it comes to sleep masks, always choose quality. That means you may have to fork out more money for a good one.

Because if you choose a bad sleep mask, you run the risk of damaging your lashes.

Pro: Keeps Eyelash Extensions Safe

Some people are lucky to be blessed with long and beautiful lashes. However, other people are not so lucky and require help. And that’s where lash extensions come in.

For those of you who have them, you know that they can take a lot of work to maintain. And, hard as it sounds, choosing the right sleep mask can actually protect your extensions and keep them looking great for longer.

Con: Damage Eyelash Growth

It may not seem like it, but your eyelashes do grow. Just slowly. It goes without saying that the position you sleep in affects the way your eyelashes grow. And if you do wear a sleep mask, your lashes are often times pressed against it throughout the night.

This can result in a crisscrossed growing pattern. Not the cutest look.

Pro: Take It Everywhere

If you are obsessed with skincare, chances are you love taking your products with you everywhere you go. And why wouldn’t you? You’ve finally found something that works for your skin.

However, transporting your entire beauty stash can be difficult. But there is none of that when it comes to your sleep mask. If you are worried about getting enough sleep and looking fresh when you wake up, don’t be. Few things are as portable as a sleep mask.

