Fashion accessories every college student should own

Going off to college, you may be tempted to wear hoodies and joggers all day. And while this is a comfortable option, there are times when you want to dress up a little.

And that is where your accessories come in. They take up less space in your wardrobe and come in various shapes and sizes. They are also a simple yet effective way to shake up your outfit and make it look fresh.

Here at Teenage Fashion Ireland we show you 5 accessories that every college student should own.

Hair Scarves

When you’re running late to class but still want to look put together, a hair -scarf is the perfect option. They come in all shapes and colours and you can wear them in a variety of ways.

Just grab one before you leave and tie it on the way to class. It can match the rest of your outfit or be something completely different.

Stacked Rings

If you are not into a colourful hair scarf, go for something more low-key with various rings decorating our fingers. The rings can match or be completely different from one another.

Rings are that one accessory that can add some character to your look. So don’t be afraid to really stack them and play around with sizes and shapes.

Necklaces

A necklace is probably the easiest accessory to incorporate into your outfit. Even a simple gold chain can elevate your look. And if you cannot decide what chain to wear, try a few different ones at the same time. Try to match a charm on your necklace with the buckle on your belt or handbag.

And there are plenty of ethical and sustainable necklaces out there so it’s worth investing in pieces that will take you beyond the trends.

Hair Clips

We are so excited that hair clips are back. Similar to necklaces, having a few different hair clips will help you to freshen up your look as well as your hair.

Match the pearl buttons on your jumper to your pearl hair clip. Or any other combination you like. It’s a versatile accessory with the added benefit of creating an effortless hairstyle.

It can turn even the most basic outfit into a memorable look.

Scrunchies

If there are hair accessory more iconic than the scrunchie? If you want a functional accessory that adds some dimension to your look, a scrunchie is the way to go. You can get one that colour co-ordinates your outfit. Or you can wear one or two signature colours on your wrist.

Whether you wear it in your hair, on your wrist, or on your keychain, a scrunchie is an easy and affordable accessory to add to your collection.

