Adidas and Wolford collaborate for new activewear range

Adidas and Wolford collaborate for new activewear range

In Irish Fashion News, sportswear specialists Adidas have teamed up with Wolford to build a sports performance fashion range as part of their new A/W 2020 collection.

Their new joint assemble will feature sport performing garments that are designed for all day wearability. This is new venture between the German sportswear company Adidas and Austrian based Wolford.

Their activewear collection features 2 capsules. These include their Studio Motion and Sheer Motion range. Each capsule contains innovative pieces with polished designs that support performance that are constructed with opaque and sheer knitting techniques.,

Adidas were founded in Herzogenaurach, Germany in 1949

Inspired by designs taken form the 80’s and 90’s, the idea behind each collection is to fuse Adidas’s expertise in generating high quality athlete performance and technical fabrics with Wolford’s mastery of knitting capabilities and yarn. This is the first time that Adidas and Wolford have collaborated together.

In a media statement released by Wolford’s Chief Commercial Officer, she said “It has been a pleasure to work with such an amazing brand like Adidas. It is great having the opportunity to combine our feminine touch and comfortable second-skin-like clothes, with their knowledge and dedication to high-performance sportswear.

“Adidas and Wolford’s uncompromising ethos on quality, design and innovation have come together for a collection that will meet the desires of the most demanding, fashionable and active consumer thanks to the use of outlandish fibres as well as our most renowned knitting techniques.”

Wolford were founded in Bregenz, Austria back in 1950

Wolford AG, who were founded back in 1950 in Bregenz at Lake Constance in Austria, are manufacturers of top quality textiles who focus on tights, bodysuits and underwear, as well as women’s clothing and accessories.

Studio Motion, which is the first part of the joint venture between Adidas and Wolford will launch on Monday 2nd November 2020.

This collection is designed to push the boundaries of knitted design with intricate use of knitting techniques paired with metallic yarns to produce a high-shine finish. Each piece is designed to complement the curve of the body, making the wearer stand out.

The second part of the collection titled Sheer Motion will launch on the first week of January 2021. This 90’s inspired range encompasses “ultimate fusion” of Adidas’s own sportswear innovation and Wolford’s sheer opaque premium technique.

Adidas and Wolford collaborate for new activewear range