Reasons why you should take care of your Ladies shoes
There is nothing better than finding a great pair of shoes. But while most of us understand the importance of good footwear, some of us don’t.
Looking after your shoes is more important than you might think. You would never see your favourite celebrity wearing grubby looking shoes. Keep reading as here at Ladies Fashion Ireland we show you why you should be looking after your shoes.
Lifespan
Shoes don’t last forever. But they will certainly last longer if you care for them properly. Increase the lifespan of your favourite shoes by storing them correctly when not wearing them. avoid getting them wet and clean them when needed. If you are lucky, you can keep wearing your favourite shoes for years to come.
Cost
Shoes can be expensive. And in these times, people are struggling with money. We already know that shoes that are not cared for properly have a short lifespan. And what does that mean for you? Well, as you are more likely to have to buy more shoes, increased spending.
By looking after the shoes you already have, you can save time and money in the long run.
Professionalism
Like the clothes you wear, your choice of footwear says a lot about you. A professional person will wear shoes that are clean, tidy and look great. You don’t give off a professional vibe by traipsing dirt all over the office with your shoes. Or wearing grubby shoes instead of pumps or boots.
If you want to be views as a professional, start with your Ladies footwear.
Comfort
We all want to wear shoes that are stylish and comfortable. But if we do not take care of our shoes, they will never be comfy. If you are squeezing your shoes in the back of your wardrobe, their shape will change over time. The same goes for when you squashing the heels when putting them on.
If you wear shoes that do not fit your properly, you can expect to get unwanted blisters and painful arches. Look after your feet by looking after your shoes.
Hygiene
We can all agree that nobody wants to wear crusty looking shoes. Let’s face it, they are not going to be the most hygienic. If you regularly run around in mud or dirt, chances are your shoes will start to smell after a while. And no one wants to be around someone with smelly feet.
Have a separate pair of shoes when walking outside in muddy areas. Ones that you don’t mind chucking in the washing machine every now and then. And make sure you store your shoes in a clean and dry place when not in use. It’s also worth investing in a good shoe spray.
