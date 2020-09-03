Rules to follow when applying powder foundation

Powder foundation can be a great way for you to change up how you do your makeup routine.

Most mineral, or powder foundations, can be safe, natural and non-comedogenic. Not to mention, they can be a game changer for those of you who suffer with breakouts.

When applied correctly, this particularly makeup product can make you look airbrushed and flawless. But get it wrong, however, and you can look a cakey mess.

Rules to follow when wearing powder foundation.

Moisturise

The key to any makeup look you do is moisturising the skin before you apply anything. Your makeup will never look good if you look tired and dehydrated.

Apply a moisturiser of your choice and wait 5 minutes for your skin to absorb it. The addition of a moisturiser will provide a good base for your powder foundation. It will help to eliminate any dry patches in your skin. As a result, you get even more coverage when you apply your foundation.

If you do need to hide any blemishes, make sure you go in with a concealer before applying the foundation.

Use The Right Tools

When it comes to the tools for the job, powder foundations are best applied using a dense, domed brush. Get yourself a Kabuki brush which will allow you full coverage flawlessness in no time.

Buff It Out

While it’s important to use the right tools to help you apply your product, you need to think about technique.

To get full coverage, swirl your brush in the foundation and tap away the excess. Using a circular motion, buff the product into your skin. Remember less is more. You can always go in and add more foundation if needed.

Powder With Powder

Once you have your base on, it’s time to finish your routine. We are talking about the little extras like highlighter, blush and contour. But theirs is one simple rule to keep in mind. These products need to be powder too.

Using a cream-based product on top on a powder one often results in disaster. The creamy texture usually lifts your powder foundation and leaves your skin patchy and cakey.

Just remember the golden rule: powder on powder and liquids on liquids.

