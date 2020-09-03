Nike unveil their first ever maternity fashion range

In Irish fashion news, American sports giant, Nike have announced they are to launch a fashion wear range for pregnant women.

This is a first for Nike who were founded in Oregon in 1964. The Nike maternity fashion collection will be made up of four pieces.

The capsule will consist of their Nike one ladies tights, a pullover hoodie along with a tank top and swoosh bra. Nike’s logic to this collection is that is to help women as their bodies and their relationship with exercise change.

The American sports company put the collection together after painstakingly studying 150,000 pregnancy comparison scans of non-pregnant women against those of pregnant women.

This data was collated and fused with information gathered from 30 female athletes who were also either pregnant or postpartum at the time of their research.

In a media statement released by Carmen Zolman who is the Senior Design Director for apparel innovation at Nike, she “The more we listened to expecting mothers and postpartum mothers, the more we learned, reworked and innovated through inclusive design.”

“It’s the project of a lifetime to work in lockstep with all kinds of mothers to bring to life a capsule that truly supports women’s relationship with sport during such a transformative time in their lives.”

Nike carried out several interviews with elite professional athletes to get a greater understanding of what pregnant women want from a sports collection.

American professional golfer Michelle Wie West who is married to former American Basketball player, Jonnie West was one of the athletes that Nike engaged with to assist in getting the design right for their new maternity fashion pieces.

Michelle said “When myself and my husband Jonnie were trying to get pregnant, there was definitely a thought in my mind, ‘Can my body actually do this? Can my body actually go through a pregnancy?

“I had gone through so many injuries, so many things wrong, that I really hoped my body would pull through and go through a healthy pregnancy and labour. Wie continued “I felt so accomplished after. I definitely have a greater appreciation for my body and more of an understanding of it,”

Nike will debut their new maternity collection on Thursday 17th September with pieces from the collection available to buy across America, Europe and Africa at nike.com.

