Timberland to be fully sustainable by 2030

In Irish Sustainable Fashion News, Timberland have set out goals for all their manufactured goods to have a positive impact on nature by the year 2030.

The American retail and outdoor apparel company has set itself 2 targets which will see their products circularly designed as well material used in their products being fully 100% sustainable and environmentally friendly sourced in the next 10 years.

Announcing the news, Colleen Vien, who is the Director of Sustainability for Timberland, said in media statement. “The environment today is in a degraded state. As a footwear and apparel brand, we are part of the problem. For decades Timberland has worked to minimise our impact, but it’s time to do better than that. Imagine a boot that puts more carbon back into the land than was emitted during production,”

“By following nature’s lead, and focusing on circular design and regenerative agriculture, we aim to tip the scales to have a net positive impact, to go beyond sustainability and help nature thrive. We are incredibly excited about this journey, and hope to inspire the industry as a whole to work together and change the trajectory of our collective future.”

Timberland are hoping that uniting with pioneering regenerative farmers, they hope to pilot new supply chains for regenerative cotton, rubber, wool and sugarcane.

The US company which was founded in Boston, Massachusetts in 1952, are also partnering with companies in the America, Australia and Brazil to start their own leather supply chain.

Colleen from Timberland added “In and of itself, nature is balanced. Ecosystems work together in perfect harmony. Modern civilisation challenges this state, but as we’ve seen time and again, nature has the innate power to restore and regenerate itself when given the chance,”

Vien concluded. “And we as humans can act as stewards. That’s our vision for 2030, to get carbon back in the soil where it belongs, and ultimately give back more than we take.”

