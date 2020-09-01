Selena Gomez all set to unveil her Rare Beauty range

In Irish fashion news, Popster, Selena Gomez is all set to unveil her first cosmetic collection.

The 28-year old actress come singer will debut her first ever beauty collection “thoughtfully formulated, thoroughly tested” beauty range exclusively in America, Canada and Mexico this coming Thursday 3rd September 2020.

The singer will unveil her range via the French multinational chain of personal care and beauty stores, Sephora

The collection itself will include a calligraphy-inspired Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner, a Blot & Glow Touch-Up Kit, a Brow Harmony Pencil & Gel, and a range of foundations, primers and concealers.

Also included in the Selena’s Rare Beauty line will be a range of forty-eight different shades of foundation which will accommodate various skin tones.

The Rare Beauty collection will also include 8 shades of With Gratitude Dewy Lip Balm, Positive Light Liquid Luminiser, and Soft Pinch Liquid Blush, as well as 12 shades of Lip Souffle Matte Lip Cream.

Rare Beauty have said that the Texan artist has been heavily active in at all stages of development of each of her products. Gomez is hoping that her beauty products will offer cosmetics for “everyday self-expression” and transmit a message of inclusion, self-love and acceptance.

In a media statement released by the American star, Selena admitted that she is really excited to drop her first beauty line.

Gomez said “These products aren’t about being someone else, it’s about being who you are, whether that’s rocking a full face of bold makeup or barely any makeup at all.”

Rare Beauty have also pledged 1% of all sales from this collection will go straight to their “Rare Impact Fund.” This is aimed at providing young people with easier access to mental health services which has set a target to raise €120 million euro in the next 10 years

Rare Beauty products will be available exclusively to purchase at Sephora stores as well as online at Sephora.com. In the coming months they intend to have their products available globally.

