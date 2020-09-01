How to style ladies white jeans during the winter

How to style ladies white jeans during the winter

There is something so sexy about white jeans that makes them a firm fashion favourite for summer wear. Their neutral look means they can fuse effortlessly with anything summery in our wardrobe. However, white jeans are not just restricted for summer fashion. They can be enjoyed all year round when styled correctly.

Most of us avoid their beautiful look when the summer climate hibernates for another year. This is because white is a colour that can show up unwanted stains and dirt that can protract from our great day or night look.

Although this can be off putting, white jeans are and all year round choice of great denim wear for any fashionista who approaches their look with caution. They are not only suitable for daytime casual wear but perfect for your office assemble.

Whether paired with that smart winter coat, to cool biker style jacket, white jeans are a go for any fashion look this autumn and winter. Here at Irish ladies fashion Ireland, we show you quick ways to style your white jeans this coming season.

Each look is easy to assemble and perfect for different occasions. Start planning your AW fashion look today.

The white jeans and navy finish.

Layering is going to play a major factor when styling any clothes in the seasons ahead so be prepared. One simple look any gal can achieve is introducing blue hues into your fashion look. One great combo is pairing your white skinny jeans with a grey roll neck sweater. Add a bright navy moto jacket and pair of black ankle boots. Simple, stylish and affective for that great casual fashion day with friends.

A more dressed up approach

There is no doubt that grey and white are the perfect match for colder seasons. For those of you who want a look that is smart yet not to dressy, this one is for you.

Pair your ankle white skinnies with a grey cashmere sweater. Add a pair of comfy print pointed toe heels for extra detailing. Don’t worry about any colour clashing. White is neutral so it goes with anything.

The black and white affect

This look has something chic about it and is perfect for office attire or even heading out for lunch with friends. Take a pair of white ankle skinny jeans and add a black and white checked shirt that lands below the waist ( don’t tuck in) Now apply a plain cropped ladies jacket. Complete look with pair of black ankle boots and midsize handbag. Don’t forget your black shades. Chic and very stylish.

Navy to grey and white classic look

This style is perfect for the girl about town. It’s so simple to assemble yet so stylish. Start with your classic full length pair of white skinny jeans. Add a grey crewneck sweater. Complete look with dark navy peacoat and comfy flats. Sometimes the simple looks provide for the best finish.

Introduce camel tones to your white jeans look

There is no doubt that come autumn and winter that camel shades provide a stylish finish for any gals look. It’s super smart yet casual if that makes sense.

Start with white skinny jeans as the base. Now add a full sleeve off white or cream top. Complete with a tan brown knee boot and matching oversized coat for a wow finish. Go chic and complete look with tan style ladies sunglasses and cream oversized handbag.

The grey and white off duty look

Another classic but simple finish for girls having a stylish lazy day around the city. Take a pair of white straight leg jeans. Add an oversized plain roll neck grey sweater.

Complete this casual day look with an three quarter length wool type jacket and black lace up patent shoes. Add a crossbody black bag you have it. A great casual look for your day off.

Add some colour to your white jeans look

Colouring is always good to add to any fashion look during autumn or winter. It injects a bit of warmth to your day or night assemble. Take a pair of ankle finish white classic jeans and fuse with a plain white shirt or blouse.

Add a burgundy long length woollen type jacket to create a lukewarm effect. Add a plain white ladies chiffon scarf around the neck. Complete with white kitten heels. An elegant, warm and stylish finish that’s perfect for smart casual day or evening fashion dress.

How to style ladies white jeans during the winter