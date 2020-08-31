How to style yourself in the latest fashion autumn colours

How to style yourself in the latest fashion autumn colours 2020

Each season brings with it new styles and trends. You can spend hours scouring online to see what’s in and what’s out.

But each autumn, there are certain colours that stand out from the rest. Think deep reds, like burgundy. Or purples, plums, blues, greens and brown shades.

Is your wardrobe ready for autumn? Here at Teenage Fashion Ireland we show you tips on how to bring some autumn colour to your wardrobe.

Hats

We are here to tell you that hats are back in style. You can keep things simple with a wine, tan or dark brown colour. Or, if you really want to shake things up, try a dark green or navy.

You can also play around with wearing different styles of this classic accessory. Bowler, wide-brimmed, take your pick and have fun with it.

Scarves

Autumn can be a tricky season. When the temperature changes, it’s best to carry around a scarf to keep the chill away. There are plenty of styles and sizes out there so it’s easy to find one that suits you. You can wear it the traditional way – around the neck.

But the good thing about fashion is that you can use accessories to express your personality. In other words, you don’t have to stick to traditions. You can tuck it into a leather jacket or blazer. Or it can be used as a blanket to keep you and loved ones warm and cosy.

Blouses And Shirts

You don’t have to stick to the warm tones like burgundy this autumn. Cool tones can be the way to go. Try a dark and stormy colour like a deep teal or blue.

A blouse is an easy step forward into an autumn wardrobe. They pair well with black or blue jeans and can look great with most accessories.

Bodysuits

Bodysuits are incredibly versatile. You can dress them up or down. And they are perfect to wear both day and night. As the temperature drops, a bodysuit can be a great way to experiment with colour this autumn.

To ease into wearing colour, try a bodysuit in a dark green and tuck it into black trousers.

If green is not your thing, try a lace bodysuit in a cranberry shade or a dark charcoal.

Dresses

Two words. Velvet. Gown. Velvet and autumn go together surprisingly well. Try and get a velvet dress in a classic autumnal colour like plum. Or if velvet is not your thing, you can always wear a lace dress.

For some warmth, pair your dress with tights and tall boots. And add in some warm tone jewellery to finish your outfit off nicely.

Tights

Tights are a great way to change up and have fun with your look. You can go classic tights look with an opaque pair in black or burgundy. Or try a soft cashmere in a dark brown or grey. To keep your legs warm on chilly days, choose a thick material. And remember to play around with colour and print.

