How to wear a white blazer style this autumn 2020

How to wear a white blazer with style in autumn 2020

Autumn is the perfect time to transition your summer wardrobe for the more chilly days ahead.

And one wardrobe staple everyone should own is a white blazer. Why? Because it can be easily combined with different pieces of your wardrobe to create a wide range of looks.

Here at Ladies Fashion Ireland we show you how to style your white blazer this autumn.

White Jeans

Wearing your white blazer with a pair of white jeans and a white tee is the ideal combination for an off-duty outfit. you can add some spice to your look with a pair of black leather loafers. And make sure to break up your all-white outfit with a black belt.

Here at Ladies Fashion Ireland we show you why this is the perfect look to take you from summer to autumn.

Black Pencil Skirt

Teaming your white blazer with a black pencil skirt is the easiest way to appear elegant and classy. And it makes a nice change from wearing an all-black suit to work. Bring the whole look together with black leather pumps and a patterned blouse.

And the beauty of this outfit is that it is perfect for transitioning from summer to autumn.

Charcoal Ripped Jeans

Mastering a fashionable look is easy with a white blazer and some charcoal ripped jeans. Thanks to the resurgence of 90s trends, ripped jeans have seen a comeback in recent years. They have become a staple in many people’s wardrobe and it’s easy to see why.

Ripped jeans with a blazer looks edgy yet sophisticated. To complete your look, wear a black lace spaghetti strap top. Black suede ankle boots will easily add some elegance to the most basic outfit.

Black Trousers

If you want a simple outfit that still looks stylish, why not pair your white blazer with some black trousers. You will instantly look polished and put together without spending a lot of time going through your wardrobe.

If you are unsure of how to finish your look off, you cannot go wrong with a pair of black pumps. This outfit proves that you don’t need a lot of fancy clothes to look your best.

How to wear a white blazer style this autumn 2020