Gemma Collins and In The Style collaborate for fashion line

In Irish fashion news, UK TV reality star Gemma Collins is to debut her first fashion collection.

The 39-year old ‘The Only Way is Essex’ star first debuted her T-Shirt and Sweater collection with British online fashion house, In The Style.

The Essex actress is has now reunited with the In The Style Fashion Limited but this time will drop a new fuller collection of fashion goods.

In a financial deal worth over €550,000 for the star, In The Style will design her first full clothing collection which will only be available exclusively on the In The Style website. .

Talking about the release of her new full fashion collection, Collins said that In The Style have made a fortune from her T-Shirt and Sweater collection with stars like Little Mix spotted wearing parts of her designs.

“They (In The Style) were desperate to get her on board for a whole collection and I agreed to without hesitation.”

Gemma jetted to Greece for the photo shoot of her new Gemma Collins Collection. A fil crew accompanied the Essex star and the star’s fans will get to see how it all unfolded in the next run of her show ‘Diva’ while out there.”

In recent months, Gemma has been concentrating hard to lose weight. She already, has plans to shed over 3 stone by the end of December of this year.

The Romford born actress puts hr weight loss to date all down to SkinnyJab. This is an injection which is designed to help cut down on food cravings. Collins said she has tried all the diets you can think of but none have seemed to be affective. For the past 3 months she has been receiving injections which helps curtail her appetite.

