Timeless pieces of jewellery that never goes out of style

Is there such thing are having too much jewellery? We don’t think so. No matter what accessory you are buying, it’s important to choose something that will look good in years to come. With that in mind, here at Ladies Fashion Ireland, we show you some timeless pieces of jewellery that look good no matter what.

Pearls

Will pearl earrings ever go out of style? Probably not. Adding some understated class to any outfit, this accessory staple is enough to complement any look and a great way to finish it off.

Whether you opt for studs or drop earrings, they are best worn with an elegant up hairdo to show them off.

Tennis Bracelet

Wearing a tennis bracelet is the perfect way to add some glamour to your look. Beautiful and timeless, they look good on just about everyone. We recommend leaving them off the tennis court and saving them for a dinner party with friends.

Silver Cufflinks

You may think that cufflinks are a man’s accessory. And they are. But what’s to stop you from wearing them yourself. If they can make a suit look sophisticated and smart, they can do the same for your outfit.

You really cannot go wrong with a simple pair of silver cufflinks. They can either be a simple design or something personal a loved one gave you.

And if you are giving someone a pair of cufflinks, make them extra special by getting them engraved.

Diamond Ring

A diamond ring is the epitome of timeless style. Nothing says ‘special’ like a diamond. Whether it’s to mark a certain occasion or because you simply like the look, you will want this ring to look good on your finger for years to come.

A diamond ring is that one piece of jewellery that everyone just loves to show off. After all, aren’t diamonds a girl’s best friend?

Gold Chain

Your jewellery collection is never complete without a gold chain. A simple penchant will instant add a touch of class to any outfit. Or, to add some elegance to your look, get yourself a vintage chain.

However, if you are more of a modern person, make sure you wear one of two delicate gold chains in various lengths. This will make you look stylish and give your outfit some personality.

But the bottom line is that you can never have too many gold chains.

