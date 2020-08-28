PUMA ask brand ambassadors to talk about Racism

In Irish fashion news, sports brand PUMA have called upon 3 of their best known brand ambassadors to ask them about their thoughts and own opinions on racism as part of their “Is Anyone Listening.” campaign.

The German sportswear giant has brought together British Formula 1 Champion Lewis Hamilton along with Olympian Tommie Smith and French football ace Thierry Henry to discuss the challenges around racism.

Their debate is a truthful conversation which is based around the conversation of racism and the Black Lives Matter movement.

In the video, titled “Is Anyone Listening?”, the PUMA representatives talk about their own personal experiences with racism along with their own views and opinions of how to tackle and deal with it in the future.

Black American Olympian swimmer Tommie Smith, who was the first man of colour to raise his fist on the winners podium of the 1968 Olympic Games, did so in a call for open equality in sports.

The 76-year Texan talked about the shock that after all these years, the problem with racism has still not been addressed properly in the world of sport and daily life.

35-year old British racing car ace, Lewis Hamilton discussed his own personal experiences in being the only black racing driver in a world dominated by white Formula 1 men.

Global Director of brand and marketing at PUMA, Adam Petrick said “We knew it was imperative to highlight the stories of our athletes and ambassadors and bring them together to exchange personal stories, ideas for change, and educate the wider community,”

“We’re thrilled to give some of our most accomplished athletes a platform to discuss the impact they have made as activists in their respective sport.”

PUMA which was founded back in Germany back in 1946, are one of the latest sportswear and leisure brands in the world today.

They are also current kit sponsors for many leading European soccer clubs including Manchester City, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund.

This new campaign by PUMA is part of their reform platform which challenges their sports ambassadors to discuss the challenges around racism and universal equality.

