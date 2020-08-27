Ways to prevent and get rid of fingernail stains

If you love to paint your nails and switch up your colours often, you’ll know all about nail staining.

As it turns out, most nail stains come from using your nail polish incorrectly. We are talking to all of you who forget to use a base coat. Or use a colour that is very pigmented.

We show you what causes nail stains and how to prevent them.

What Are Nail Stain?

It turns out that it is pretty easy to stain our nails. Anything from hair dye to nail polish, particularly dark shades, will more than likely leave a stain behind. And stains are especially prominent if you forget to use a base coat when applying nail polish.

If your stains do not appear to be linked with polish or hair dye, it’s best to go and see a dermatologist. Yellowing of nails can be a sign of a fungal infection. While dark spots on your nail can be caused by small haemorrhages on your nail bed.

How To Address Them

First, you need to pinpoint what is exactly causing your nails to stain. Once you figure it out, it’s good news from there as most are superficial.

To decrease the colour of the stain – or remove it completely – use a buffing block. Remember to use light motions in one direction. To give your nail a more even appearance, follow with a brightening nail polish. There are many on the market. However, Essie Treat Me Bright has been formulated with collagen and camellia extract to strengthen your nails.

How To Avoid Them

First things first. When it comes to avoiding nail stains, you need to eliminate what is causing them to stain. No matter what, you should be using a base coat when applying nail polish.

A base coat doesn’t just help colour appear more vibrant, it protects your nails and prevents nail stains from even starting.

