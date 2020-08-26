Kim Kardashian West planning her own skincare brand

Kim Kardashian West planning her own skincare brand

In Irish fashion news, TV Reality star, Kim Kardashian West is developing her own skincare collection.

The 39-year-old star who is married to American rapper and fashion designer, Kanye West is putting together her own skincare range as follow ups to her already successful beauty and shapewear companies.

The Californian beauty who is one of the stars of the hit TV show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” is in the process of trademarking and patenting the name of her new company KKW Skin in the US.

Kim launched KKW Beauty in June 2017

Kim’s other companies, KKW Beauty and SKIMS are already a hit with her millions of followers with her new trademark expected to cover a variety of skincare products. These are expected to include a range of moisturisers, cleansers, toners, facial mists, and body powers.

Although there is no definite date set for the launch of her new venture, only last year Kim muted the possibility that she was ready to venture in the skincare market. In an interview at the time Kardashian said she is obsessed with skin care. I test so many products, and I love to try so many different facials.

Last June the clever business entrepreneur successfully sold twenty percent of KKW Beauty brand to American multinational beauty company, Coty for over €160 million euro.

Kim’s SKIMS brand was originally due to be called Kimono

Chatting after the successful sale of KKW Beauty to Coty, Kim confirmed she is planning to put together her own skincare range. She said the sale now allows her to concentrate on developing and creating her own skincare brand while benefiting from the incredible resources of Coty.

Kim Kardashian West is the daughter of Kris Jenner Robert George Kardashian also appears in “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” alongside family members, Kourtney, Khloe, brother Rob and half-sister Kyle Jenner.

All that remains to be seen is the actual date and products that the self-made billionaire has planned.

