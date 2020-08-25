Jennifer Lopez set to launch her own J.Lo Beauty collection

In Irish fashion news, American actress, Jennifer Lopez is all to launch her own beauty brand. The 51-year old New York native has been dropping hints for the past couple of months about her new planned beauty venture which she has confirmed is now happening.

Taking to social media, Lopez told her 130 million Instagram followers that her beauty brand named” J.Lo Beauty” is coming soon.

Although there are no specific details about the range of products she is due to release, it’s expected that J.Lo will include makeup and beauty products and scents as part of her collection.

The mother of 2 children is no stranger to the perfumery scene having successfully been involved in the launch and promotion of 25 scents under her own franchise.

Back in 2018, Jennifer collaborated with her friend and makeup artist Scott Barnes to produce a successful limited-edition makeup collection with Polish cosmetic brand Inglot Cosmetics.

The multi-million selling recording artist who is estimated to have made a personal fortune of €350 million euro is a big name when it comes to promoting beauty and fashion brands and is the current global face of American luxury brand, Coach.

Lopez who is seen as an iconic fashion figure to many young women caused quite a stir last February when she wore here Green Versace dress at the Grammy Awards

Lopez explained in an interview at the time that wearing the dress will go down history as an important memory for the singer.

Back in February 2017, Jennifer started dating former New York Yankees baseball player Alex Rodriguez. The pair announced their engagement in March 2019.

Fans of the Latino star will now all be waiting with baited breath to see what kind of beauty items that talented star will introduce as part of her J.Lo Beauty collection.

