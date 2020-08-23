Creative ways to embrace the Ladies crochet trend of 2020

It’s official. Crochet is not just something your granny knits. It is predicted to be one of the biggest trends this year and has already had a mini resurgence last year.

Vintage trends have been gaining popularity for many years now and with that come the crochet trend. You can go bright and colourful or keep things simple with a white crochet top or cardigan.

Whatever one you choose, here at Ladies Fashion Ireland we show you three ways you can style crochet this year.

Cardigan

If you want to fully immerse yourself in one of the key trends this year, buy yourself a multicoloured crochet cardigan. The best way to wear the crochet trend is to keep the rest of your look simple. So that means pair your cardigan with a white tank top and black jeans or skirt.

Top

If you are ever unsure of how to wear a fashion trend, just start with a top. It’s the easiest to style, especially with dark jeans and shoes. And a crochet bralette has been all over our Instagram feeds.

To really be on trend, get one in a white or cream shade. This way, you can pair it with other key items in your wardrobe, like trousers or jeans. Chunky black sandals will always say summer and what outfit is complete without a dainty handbag. For a retro feel, top your look off with a chic sugary pink headband.

Skirts

A crochet skirt can be sexy and flirty and just as stylish as a pencil skirt. Pair one with a silk strappy top and your favourite heels for a glam look. If you really want to up the glam factor, finish your look off with a sparkly clutch bag.

This look just screams summer fashion, but you can transition your crochet skirt and take it into your autumn wardrobe. Just swap out your strappy top with a knitted jumper and the heels for boots.

