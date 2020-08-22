Ways to make your green eyes stand out with makeup

Ways to make your green eyes stand out with makeup

Green eyes are a rarity. And because of this, it can be hard to find makeup products that make them stand out. But not impossible.

Here at Makeup & Beauty Tips Ireland we show you colours and products you need to make our green eyes pop.

Use Purple Eyeliner

Lining your eyes with some purple eyeliner is a great way to make them pop and stand out. The deep rich shade will compliment your eyes more than a harsh black eyeliner.

Get A Nude Eyeshadow Palette

Everyone, regardless of their eye colour, should own a nude eyeshadow palette. It is the ideal product to help you create a wide range of looks, from every day to drama. For green-eyed beauties, get yourself one with bronze or purple – again with the purple – shades.

Or A Purple One

If you haven’t notice, the one colour that will make your green eyes stand out is purple. An eyeshadow palette with a range of purples in it will be your makeup BFF. Try to get one that contains matte shades and satin and shimmery finishes. This way you can create a wide variety of makeup looks using the same palette.

Use Purple Mascara

Yes, we are still on about purple. And we will keep on about purple until you understand that it is the perfect colour for your green eyes. If you just want something subtle to emphasis your green peepers, try a purple mascara.

Because red lies directly across from green on the colour wheel, any purple shade – especially one with a red undertone – will help your green eyes stand out.

Embrace Green

Just because your eye colour is green doesn’t mean you need to shy away from using green eyeshadow. Get yourself an eyeshadow palette with some green shades and just play around. That is the beauty of makeup. It washes off at the end of the day and is the perfect way to express yourself and highlight your natural features.

Ways to make your green eyes stand out with makeup