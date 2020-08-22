Primark open their first fashion outlet in Poland

In Irish fashion news, Irish fashion retailer, Primark are set to open their first store in Poland. This move by the infamous Irish fashion brand is expected to create over 250 jobs. The store itself will open its doors in Warsaw, the largest city and capital of Poland.

Primark which trades under the name of Penneys in Ireland already stores in 13 other counties around the world, The new retail store itself will be situated at Galeria Młociny shopping centre in Warsaw and will consist of 40,000 square feet of shopping space.

Penneys operates 37 stores in Ireland

This will be a first for the people of Poland who will now be able to shop for affordable clothing with collections to include all the normal fashion and accessories you would expect to find in any Primark or Penneys stores. Shoppers will also be treated to new Primark sustainable fashion, recycled and organic lines.

Primark who have their registered headquarters in Dublin, are a subsidiary of Associated British Foods which was founded back in 1969 by Arthur Ryan. Today they operate over 36 stores across Ireland.

Their new store in Warsaw, Poland features 30 cash desks, with 35 fitting rooms as well as free wi-fi across the store. In a media statement released by Primark’s CEO, Paul Marchant, he said: “We are delighted to open the doors of our first store in Poland, our 13th international market, and to offer our amazing fashion at amazing prices to customers from Warsaw and beyond.”

Primark opened their first store on Mary Street Dublin in 1969

“We are incredibly proud to see our growth into new markets continue across Europe and I would like to thank all our colleagues who have been working hard to ensure we are ready to welcome our customers to shop in a safe environment for all.”

Already the popular Irish retailer has plans to open their 2nd Primark in Poland. This will be situated Poznan and is due to open their doors sometime in 2021 Their new Polish store bring the total number of Primark stores to 382 which are spread out across 13 international markets.

