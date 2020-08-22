Fashion trends from the 90s that still look good today

Fashion trends from the 90s that still look good today

From slip dresses to crop tops to grunge style flannel shirts, the 90s had some iconic fashion moments. And in 2020, designers have been bringing a new batch of styles that pay homage to this fashionable decade.

Here at Teenage Fashion Ireland we show you some old school trends that are not going anywhere and how they can rock your look.

Spaghetti Straps

Spaghetti strap tops and dresses were the go-to outfit of every fashionista of the 90s. and the style has been embraced by everyone, including Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

Slip Dresses

Slip dresses have been around forever. But they really gained popularity in the 90s. Anyone who cared about fashion was seen wearing one. And today, all the ‘IT’ girls can be seen rocking a slip dress like Emily Ratajkowski and Sofia Richie.

If you truly want to embrace this 90s fashion trend, wear your slip dress with a choker.

Chain Belts

Okay, so chain belts have gotten a bit of a bad rep but thankfully they have seen a resurgence in popularity. Popularised during the grunge scene of the 90s, they are best worn with a flannel and ripped jeans.

So why not buy yourself this classic 90s belt and embrace your inner grunge queen.

Bucket Hats

With the nostalgia of the 90s well and truly back, so is the bucket hat. And it is more versatile than ever. This beloved 90s accessory is now available in different shades and prints.

However, if you want to wear one with just about everything in your wardrobe, get one in a classic colour like white or black.

Bandanas

Ah, the bandana. Ultimately, the most badass accessory of the 90s. it is synonymous with artists like the legendary Tupac and Aliyah. And thankfully it is available in a variety of shades and textures so you can find one that works with your own personal style. Simply, throw on this classic accessory, some hoop earrings, lip gloss and step back into the 90s.

Fashion trends from the 90s that still look good today