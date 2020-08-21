Translucent powders that will not give your flashback

Setting powder is that one makeup product that everyone should own. It really is the key to keeping your makeup on your face all day and your skin from getting oily.

But with so many different types available, how do you know which one is best for you? Simple. Get yourself a translucent powder that is finely milled. This will ensure that the product is easy to blend or wipe from your skin. And the good thing about a translucent powder is that it is universal. Because it has no colour, anyone can use it, no matter the type of skin tone.

The only downside to using a translucent powder? The flashback. This is the white cast on your face you get with taking a picture with flash. This can be caused by the ingredients in your powder – usually silica. Here at Makeup & Beauty Tips Ireland we show you 3 products out there that will not give you any flashback.

This powder from Cover FX is super lightweight and minimises transfer without adding any colour to your skin. As a result, it doesn’t ruin your makeup by changing the colour. While it does look tinted in the pan, it will set clear and won’t change the feel of your makeup. The tint will also ensure you stay flashback free.

This budget friendly powder from NYX is also lightweight and matches all skin tones. It leaves your skin with a flawless matte finish. Although the colour is white, it does not leave a white cast and the finish is translucent.

This one is an influencer favourite. But it really does work. It mattifies your skin and help reduce the appearance of large pores. There is no flashback and, if you have oily skin, you will love this powder.

A little extravagant, we know. However, this powder from YSL absorbs oil and will set foundation on contact. The formula is buildable and won’t give you any flaky skin.

