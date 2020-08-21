The Rolling Stones to open fashion store in London

The Rolling Stones to open fashion store in London

In Irish fashion news, legendary rockers, The Rolling Stones are set to launch their own fashion store in London. The 5 piece tock band who formed back in 1962 will open their flagship store this coming 9th September.

RS No. 9 Carnaby will be situated at Carnaby Street in the centre of London’s Soho district. This location is infamous for its connections to the British fashion and music culture since the early days of the Sixties.

The new Rolling Stones store will feature new and exclusive fashion and merchandise under the RS No. 9 Carnaby brand. In a media statement released by the band it confirmed the news that The Rolling Stones will be opening their store in the heart of Soho.

The believe this is the perfect location for their store given it represents everything that is great about Rock ‘n’ Roll. The band are really excited about this new venture which has been created Bravado Universal. They are also hoping that this wonderful creation will offer and unrivalled experience visiting what will be an iconic store.

The store is a joint collaboration between The Rolling Stones and Bravado, Universal Music Group’s merchandise and brand management company.

CEO of Bravado, Mat Vlasic said “With this innovative partnership, the Rolling Stones add yet another cultural touchpoint to their rich legacy. RS No. 9 Carnaby is the result of years of planning and decades of building one of the world’s most recognised brands. It creates a destination where fans can connect and immerse themselves in the music, style and spirit of one of the world’s most iconic and beloved bands.”

Items in the Rolling Stones collections will include contemporary and exclusive collaboration fashion and accessory pieces. This will cater for women, children and Men’s fashion.

A special glassware piece has already been designed by Baccarat which will be engraved with the iconic Rolling Stones tongue.

Other features you can expect to see in store include chairs and scarves from The Soloist. Raincoats and head pieces will also be on display from Swedish raincoat brand Stutterheim.

