Ladies fashion essentials for your autumn wardrobe 2020

So, we didn’t get to really enjoy our summer this year – thanks Corona – but that doesn’t mean we can’t have fun with our fashion as we move into autumn.

Lockdown has seen people move towards more vintage and small business online. So be prepared to wear timeless trends and easy to wear pieces. Keep reading as here at Ladies Fashion Ireland, we show you the key fashion pieces you need to have in your autumn wardrobe for 2020.

Embellished Collars

From jewel-lined collars to ruffled necklines, embellished collars are going to be everywhere this season.

They are incredibly versatile and the perfect pick-me-up for your autumn wardrobe. You can let the collar do the talking by keeping the rest of your outfit simple. Or dress things down with edgy jeans and a leather jacket.

Colourful Checks

A colourful checked shirt is the ultimate piece to have in your wardrobe this autumn. It looks stylish against your scarves, hats, ripped jeans and just about anything else you want to wear.

You can keep things simple with a basic white t-shirt and skinny jeans with your check shirt tied at your waist. Or go for washed skinny jeans and boots for a casual autumn look.

Knitted Vests

Or a sleeveless sweater as you may know it. once considered a quintessential nerdy accessory, a knitted vest can provide that extra layer of warmth you crave in autumn or winter.

You can wear one over a long sleeve top or even a dress to break up your outfit. to add something extra to your working wardrobe, stick on a knitted vest over a white shirt and throw on some leather trousers. if you want, you can add some statement jewellery and finish the look with some heels.

Leather Coats

A leather coat is an essential item to own and gives the perfect finishing touch to any outfit. When the colder months hit, wear your leather coat over your hoodie or jumper. However, if the weather is a little warmer, rock your leather jacket over your printed dress or jumpsuit.

A leather coat is versatile, edgy and a classic for a reason.

