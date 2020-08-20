Jaden Smith and Pangaia unveils sustainable fashion capsule

Jaden Smith and Pangaia unveils sustainable fashion capsule

In Irish Sustainable Fashion News, actor Jaden Smith’ Just Company” has teamed up with Pangaia for a new sustainable fashion apparel capsule.

The 22-year American star has joined forces with UK based company who already create beautiful lifestyle products that promote positive change for our planet.

Jaden, who is son of Hollywood actor Will Smith, will release his new environmentally fashion conscious line which is constructed using a cleverly designed recycled water system that uses environmentally friendly dyes.

Income from sales of his collection will be directed to the #TogetherFund x WJSFF. They are responsible for supporting racial justice in the work place as well as vital COVID-19 relief work.

In a recent interview the US star explained the team at Pangaia and himself have been working closely to develop a relationship through common values based around sustainability

Jaden explained that the pair are maximising their skills in spaces that work closely around responsible water-use in production that helps to protect our climate.

“This next step of creating a product collaboration between us is a natural progression to give more for our supporters and do it in the most responsible way.” Jaden said.

A representative for Pangaia added their company has invested considerable time and money in developing new sustainable materials

“We have been in close contact with the Just team for a while – we are completely aligned in terms of vision and mission. We operate in different sectors but we have the same goal of designing a better future and bringing people together around a shared value system.

“With this collaboration, we’re taking the Pangaia x Just partnership to the next level.”

Part of the new sustainable fashion collection includes T-shirts that are constructed using seaweed fibre that are included in their cotton hoodies, track pants and shorts. The new collection caters for all the family and are available kids and adult sizes. Items from the new collection can be purchased directly at www.pangaia.com

Jaden Smith and Pangaia unveils sustainable fashion capsule