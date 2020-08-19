Victoria Beckham Beauty all set for launch in China

In Irish fashion news, fashion guru Victoria Beckham is all set to launch her beauty brand across the other side of the globe in China.

The 46-year-old form Spice Girl come fashion designer has partnered with the luxury Chinese wholesaler Tmall to build her own collection of makeup and skincare products over there.

The fashion architect come makeup and beauty designer launched her victoriabeckhambeauty brand back in September 2019.

In a media statement released by Victoria Beckham confirming the news, she believes that Chinese consumers are some of the most astute shoppers of beauty and makeup products in the world.

Victoria sees her partnership with Tmall as an exciting and excellent opportunity to showcase her own products in the Chinese market place.

All this follows in the footsteps of Victoria Beckham announcing that had to lay off 20 personnel from her own fashion firm as part of the after effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last March saw the closure of her flagship store in London where she lost important parts of her team as part of vital cost cutting measures that left the designer devastated.

A spokesperson for the Victoria Beckham brand explained that the company have put in place a new strategic vision which will help us streamline and future-proof the brand.

Recently, the singer come fashion designer compared her time as one of Spice Girls to her fashion business, saying she hopes to encourage people to ”embrace who they are.”

Reminiscing about her career with the most successful girl band ever, Victoria said she was extremely proud of everything The Spice Girls achieved.

”It was about making people embrace who they are, being happy with who they are, being the best version of themselves and for that to be celebrated. And the fact that it was OK to be a little bit different – why conform, you know? ”Now, I would like to think that I’m doing that through beauty and fashion.”

