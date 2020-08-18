Pat McGrath and Supreme makeup collection

In Irish fashion news, British makeup queen, Pat McGrath has collaborated with US fashion label Supreme for a new makeup collection.

The 50-year-old makeup star has designed pieces for Supreme’s debut makeup collection. Described by Vogue Magazine as one of the most influential makeup artists in the world, McGrath will help the New York streetwear label develop their first makeup, pieces. This includes a special “Supreme” shade of her cult-favourite MatteTrance lipstick.

Taking to social media to announce the news, McGrath told her 3,2 million followers that her new lipstick shades have been developed exclusively for Supreme of New York’s Winter collection 2020. Her post also included shots of the bright and colourful packaging which includes the instant recognisable use Supreme’s white and red logos.

Her limited edition lipstick features MatteTrance’s groundbreaking formulation and signature high-intensity hydrating pigment. Pat confirmed that it will be limited to one single shade

No exact date for the launch of her new lipstick with Supreme has been announced yet but McGrath did confirm it will be ready for Supreme’s Fall/Winter collection

Last month Pat McGrath Labs dropped her new Dark Star Mascara which is reported by beauty critics to be one of this years “must-have’s.”

Her mascara is the second eyelash product to be released by Pat McGrath Labs. McGrath engaged the services of one of the original Supermodels, Naomi Campbell and other on the rise models to promote her classic makeup piece.

This included up and coming 18-year old fashion model, Damian Hurley who incidentally is son to British model and Liz Hurley. Other to appear along Campbell and Hurley included US actress Marisa Berenson, Russian model, Irina Shayk.

Supreme was founded in New York back in 1994 by James Jebbe who today is acting CEO of the company.

