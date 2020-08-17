ISAWITFIRST makes huge donation to UK charity

In Irish fashion news, on-line fashion retailer, ISAWITFIRST has donated nearly €150,000 to a foundation trust in England.

The Manchester based fashion house has donated the sum of £150,000 to the ISAWITFIRST and Manchester Foundation Trust Charity.

Both parties have been working in tandem since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic back in March with different ways to raise funds for people suffering from illnesses.

Though various marketing initiatives put together by ISAWITFIRST they managed to raise this money through their Charity Collection– T-shirts.

This included a 24-piece collection of t-shirts that were designed by “The Only Way Is Essex” stars Saffron Lempriere & Bobby Norris. Their “Isolation With The Nation t-shirts” were sold for £10 with 100% of profits going to the NHS.

ISAWITFIRST was founded in 2017

Next up is their The Blue Category where every Thursday, 100% of profits made through the blue category on the ISAWITFIRST website is donated to the NHS.

Their £1 at checkout initiative presented each of their customers with the opportunity to donate £1 to the NHS when purchasing items from their site

ISAWITFIRST and the Manchester Foundation Trust Charity have distributed the funds from the “Isolation With The Nation” t-shirts to the Adult Cancer Services who treat Haematological cancer. They will receive £35,000

The remaining £100,000 will go towards prioritising projects in treating, Manchester Foundation Trust Charity patients. This £135,000 is on top of the £35,000 that ISAWITFIRST have already donated to the NHS for PPE gear.

ISAWITFIRST are a partner of the hit TV show “Love Island”

The Manchester Foundation Trust Charity are responsible for fundraising for the largest NHS Trust in the UK. They employ over 25,000 staff across the Trust’s family of hospitals and community services. This allows them to service the needs of 2.5million patients every year.

In a media statement released by Rachel Laycock who is the Senior Corporate Fundraising Manager at Manchester Foundation Trust Charity, , she said: “We’re so pleased to have ISAWITFIRST.com supporting our Charity and all the incredible work our teams do at hospitals in Manchester and Trafford.

“This money will make an incredible difference to our patients and ensure that our Charity can make what can be a daunting and emotional time in hospital that little bit easier. The whole team would like to thank Bobby, Saffron and ISAWITFIRST.com for their wonderful donation.”

