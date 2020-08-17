How to choose jeans that will flatter your body shape

Jeans are an essential part of anyone’s wardrobe. But with so many styles to choose from nowadays, how do you know which one is right for you?

Here at Teenage Fashion Ireland we show you how to choose jeans that will flatter your body shape.

Pear shape

If you have a pear body shape, you should look for jeans that flatter your bottom-heavy build.

Choose a trouser jean which creates a long line from hips to hems. These jeans will mimic trousers, fitting snugly on the rear and having a broad waistband. If you love the look of skinny jeans, fake it with a pair of straight jeans.

Hourglass figure

Good news. an hourglass body shape is incredibly common so it’s super easy to find a pair of jeans that fit. This particular body shape usually has wide shoulders and hips and a small waist.

Consider a pair of jeans with a slight mid rise and contoured waist. If you have a gap at your waist, high waisted options will help to solve that problem. Straight cut or boot cuts will help to highlight your curves. The silhouette of your jeans will flatter your figure as the wider bottom will balance out your hips.

Petites

I get it. Shopping for jeans as a petite girl is a nightmare. Every brand has different sizes and you can never find a pair that truly fit your body without needing alterations.

However, if you are looking for that perfect pair, stick to skinny or straight styles. Picks ones that slightly show off your ankle for an on trend look and have a high waist. This will help to elongate your legs and make you appear taller.

Plus Size

If you are a plus sized queen, your ideal jeans will balance your hips and elongate your legs. You could easily wear a bootcut or even flared jeans. However, the best style for you is a straight leg jean. This style will fall in a long line down your body without squashing your legs.

Tall

When you’re tall, you want to look for jeans with a long inseam that falls to the bottom of your heels. As to the best style, well you can pull off anything. A straight leg or bootcut will skim your legs without being too tight.

