How to dress men’s blazers the casual way

While your blazer may be your go-to for formal functions, there is nothing stopping you from wearing it all year long.

If you are looking for a relaxed yet refined outfit, a blazer can make an excellent choice. But there are a number of factors to consider when it comes to dressing down your blazer. Luckily here at Men’s Fashion Ireland, we’ve gathered the best tips to help you out.

How To Wear A Blazer Casually

Well, first things first. You need to choose a relaxed style. To do this, opt for lightweight fabrics like linen. Unstructured designs will help your outfit look more relaxed. Once you have your casual blazer, keep the rest of your look simple with jeans or chinos.

Cotton

Cotton is a summertime staple and is perfect for casual outfits. Thanks to the lightweight material, a cotton blazer will sit nicely on your shoulders. As a result, you have relaxed yet smart vibe. They are available in a variety of colours but stick to the classics like navy, black or beige. This way, you can create numerous looks using one blazer.

While you can wear your cotton blazer with different looks, it works best with jeans, chinos and t-shirts.

Wool

While not suitable for summer, wool can work well during other seasons and particularly transition weather. To ensure you maximise longevity and versatility, stick to classic shades like navy or grey. Also, like anything you buy, be sure to try it on first to make sure the fit is right for you.

Once you have your wool blazer, pair it with chinos, jeans, sneakers or even boots for a casual look.

Linen

Thanks to the breathable fabric, a linen blazer will see you right through the summer heat. They pair well with casual or smart casual looks and look best unstructured.

Remember when wearing yours, keep the rest of your look light. So, swap out your heavy footwear with sandals or sneakers.

